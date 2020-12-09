New rule for Indian passport renewal in Abu Dhabi
Those whose passports have expired will be given priority for renewals.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that at the moment, it will process only passport renewal applications of those whose passports have already expired or are expiring by January 31.
The decision, dated December 7, will take effect until further notice, the mission said. The move was taken as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Those who require an emergency passport service, applicants must scan and send their documents to cons.abudhabi@mea.gov.in. The details of the emergency must also be explained in the e-mail.
“The embassy will respond to all such emails and provide necessary Consular service,” the mission said in the recent advisory.
Practice social distancing and defeat #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCOVID19— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) December 7, 2020
Advisory on Passport Services in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/KVLAvqnrLW
PROs can still apply on behalf of employees
Last month, the embassy also shared another advisory that allowed company PROs to make multiple applications on behalf of employees, and revised the application processes at BLS International, the outsourced agency processing Indian passport and visa applications.
Before the decision, expats had been required to personally submit their applications at the nearest BLS Centre. However, since the pandemic situation has created difficulty in the mobility of individuals, especially those from far-flung areas, company PROs have been allowed to process the applications.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Covid-19 changed UAE education for the better:...
Education experts discuss the education landscape in a post-Covid... READ MORE
-
News
'Covid-19 changed UAE education for the better'
Education experts discuss the education landscape in a post-Covid... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man assaulted with knife in a tiff over spilled...
Worker reports matter to Dubai Police despite receiving threats from... READ MORE
-
Education
New calendar for Sharjah schools issued
All private schools are obligated to the minimum number of school... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews