New rule for Indian passport renewal in Abu Dhabi

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Abu Dhabi
AFP file photo used for illustrative purpose

Those whose passports have expired will be given priority for renewals.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that at the moment, it will process only passport renewal applications of those whose passports have already expired or are expiring by January 31.

The decision, dated December 7, will take effect until further notice, the mission said. The move was taken as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Those who require an emergency passport service, applicants must scan and send their documents to cons.abudhabi@mea.gov.in. The details of the emergency must also be explained in the e-mail.

“The embassy will respond to all such emails and provide necessary Consular service,” the mission said in the recent advisory.

PROs can still apply on behalf of employees

Last month, the embassy also shared another advisory that allowed company PROs to make multiple applications on behalf of employees, and revised the application processes at BLS International, the outsourced agency processing Indian passport and visa applications.

Before the decision, expats had been required to personally submit their applications at the nearest BLS Centre. However, since the pandemic situation has created difficulty in the mobility of individuals, especially those from far-flung areas, company PROs have been allowed to process the applications.

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for 10 years. She has a keen interest in writing about issues that plague the common person and will never turn down a human interest story. She completed her Bachelor in Arts in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves travelling and Audible is her favourite mobile application. Tweet at her @wordjunkie88



