- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
New portal on inscriptions a treasure trove of Arabic history
The inscriptions on the portal showcase the region as a large open museum of ancient writing and expression.
A new portal has been unveiled featuring high-resolution images of more than 150 important Arabic rock inscriptions that unite the region despite its diversity of customs and culture.
Scattered across the archaeological sites, valleys and foothills of the mountains, the inscriptions showcase the region as a large open museum of ancient writing and expression. It documents and narrates the history of nations and people.
The portal, a database of different scripts, explanations, inscription date, rock type, writings and more, will serve as a treasure trove of information for experts, researchers, scholars, students and community members.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, launched the ‘Arabic Inscriptions Portal’ aip.ae during a ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub. He underlined the new portal as a significant initiative in linking the Arabs with their heritage.
“On this occasion, I remember the directives of the founding father of our nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who used to always tell us that lack of interest in history leads to a lack of interest in the future, and that a successful future depends on our creative connection with the origins and extended roots of the homeland and the nation, that is the basis for the progress of a society.”
Sheikh Nahyan noted the inscriptions highlight the importance of the region in the development of civilisations throughout human history.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli