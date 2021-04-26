New parking lots, roads built for mosques in Abu Dhabi

The new parking spaces include those designated for people of determination

Construction of roads and new parking spaces for a number of mosques in Abu Dhabi has been completed at a cost of more than Dh2.3 million.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said the project involved the creation of 189 new parking spaces at various mosques located in the city and the outskirts, including parking lots designated for people of determination.

This project is part of the municipality’s keenness to enhance modern infrastructure and to support religious facilities with services that provide comfort and convenience to worshippers and visitors of these places.

The civic body said the infrastructural project has been completed and opened to the public on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The project included the provision of 16 new parking spaces to Hassan Bin Jabara Mosque, the allocation of 16 parking spaces at Mohammad Bin Ali Bin Hamad Mosque, seven car parking spaces at Sareeh Bint Muhammad Al Muhairi Mosque and 19 parking spaces for mosques in Mussafah.

The municipality also constructed road works for a mosque in Al Rahba area, in addition to 54 parking spaces, including two dedicated to people of determination. It also constructed 79 parking spaces for two mosques in Bani Yas.

