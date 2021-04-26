- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
New parking lots, roads built for mosques in Abu Dhabi
The new parking spaces include those designated for people of determination
Construction of roads and new parking spaces for a number of mosques in Abu Dhabi has been completed at a cost of more than Dh2.3 million.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said the project involved the creation of 189 new parking spaces at various mosques located in the city and the outskirts, including parking lots designated for people of determination.
This project is part of the municipality’s keenness to enhance modern infrastructure and to support religious facilities with services that provide comfort and convenience to worshippers and visitors of these places.
The civic body said the infrastructural project has been completed and opened to the public on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The project included the provision of 16 new parking spaces to Hassan Bin Jabara Mosque, the allocation of 16 parking spaces at Mohammad Bin Ali Bin Hamad Mosque, seven car parking spaces at Sareeh Bint Muhammad Al Muhairi Mosque and 19 parking spaces for mosques in Mussafah.
The municipality also constructed road works for a mosque in Al Rahba area, in addition to 54 parking spaces, including two dedicated to people of determination. It also constructed 79 parking spaces for two mosques in Bani Yas.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Man held at Dubai airport for trying to smuggle...
640 grams of contraband was found hidden in capsules in the accused's ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Caught on camera: Two bicycle thieves face trial...
Duo sold stolen bicycles to another man for Dh300. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Rains hit UAE; more forecast for 3 days
It’s raining in parts of the UAE and more are forecast. READ MORE
-
News
Board exam delays: University in Dubai to grant...
The college said it "would neither downgrade nor retract" the offer... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli