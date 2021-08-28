New Hatta projects will boost domestic tourism, say travel experts

Sheikh Mohammed announced six projects, including cable cars and sustainable waterfalls for Hatta

Imagine being nestled in the lap of nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Imagine heading out on a mountain bike trail, hiking or trekking to Jebel Umm Al Nisour, which, at 1,300 metres, is the highest peak in Dubai. Imagine just taking in the sights on a cable car, or the panoramic view of the mountains from a suspended sky bridge. Imagine marvelling at the Hatta Dam, the Hatta Rock Pools or the Hollywoodesque sign of Hatta in the Hajar Mountains. If you are into history, visit the Hatta Heritage Village for a blast from the past. And if you prefer to relax after a long day out, head to a unique swimming pool that flows in continuity with the lake.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced six new projects to develop the region of Hatta for tourism, last week. He said that UAE residents can look forward to cable cars, sustainable waterfalls, hiking trails and an international hotel, among other big plans in the works to promote the local tourism scene.

ALSO READ>>> Coming soon to Dubai: Mountain hotel, cable cars, waterfalls

Waterfalls, cable cars, holiday homes: 6 new Dubai tourism projects announced

Stone village in Hatta features miniatures of famous UAE landmarks

Travel experts predict a massive growth in domestic tourism with residents and travellers seeking outdoor adventures, to get back to nature and enjoy the UAE’s unforgettable natural landscapes.

“At dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider, throughout our 60 years of operation, the UAE has always remained the number one travel destination of choice for its citizens and residents, with travellers exploring more of the emirates than ever before in 2020 and 2021 so far,” Emily Jenkins, head of leisure UAE at dnata Travel, told Khaleej Times.

She revealed that a survey which they conducted last year showed that 91 per cent of domestic travellers were keen and eager to experience locations within the UAE.

“A survey dnata Travel conducted within thousands of people across the UAE last year revealed that 91 per cent of domestic travellers wanted to experience more of the UAE in 2020/2021, with Ras Al Khaimah proving the most popular choice for a staycation, followed by Fujairah and Dubai respectively.

“An increasing number of residents have decided to take an escape from the city to head to Hatta’s mountains and the picturesque Hatta Dam. We have experienced an overall trend in this time of domestic travellers seeking outdoor adventures, to get back to nature and enjoy the UAE’s unforgettable natural landscapes, from the desert to the mountains, and its coast,” she added.

Jenkins said that with the six new projects announced by Sheikh Mohammed, it will be a tremendous boost for tourism in Hatta, which already is a popular attraction among locals.

“With pent-up demand for travel at an all-time high, we anticipate that UAE residents will continue to discover new places locally, whilst also making plans for international travel. In 2020/2021 we have witnessed an enhanced appreciation for the dramatic landscapes, world-class attractions and unrivalled range of luxurious resorts on our doorstep, with the UAE ever-continuing to represent our number one travel destination. Travellers are spending more time on staycations, and staying for longer, at iconic hotels and new openings alongside some ‘hidden gems’ across the emirates,” said Jenkins.

“In the wake of the announcement of the new developments to expand Hatta’s attraction as a hub for outdoor adventures in the UAE, we predict that the growth in domestic tourism throughout 2020 and 2021, with an enhanced spread across the emirates, is set to continue,” she added.

Raheesh Babu, group chief operating officer of online travel agency Musafir.com, echoed Jenkins’s opinion and added that visitors to the Expo 2020 will be looking to take in the sights during the greatest show on earth.

“We will be looking to roll out some packages in the run-up to Expo 2020 where visitors would attend the event and then experience the rich tourist attractions Dubai has to offer. The projects announced in Hatta will be a big boost for tourism,” said Raheesh.

james@khaleejtimes.com