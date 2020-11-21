New Dubai tunnel to open by March next year, says RTA
The completion rate of the entire Al Khawaneej Road Improvement Project has clocked 52 per cent.
Works on Al Khawaneej-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads intersection has reached 72 per cent, announced the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The intersection and the tunnel will open by March next year, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA, during a tour inspecting the project.
The completion rate of the entire Al Khawaneej Road Improvement Project has clocked 52 per cent, added Al Tayer. "The project encompassed improving three main intersections on Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets, and the construction of service roads extending 23 km along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets.
"The surface signalised junction of Al Khawaneej-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, which opened recently, has eased traffic congestion by 40 per cent. Completion rates reached 73 per cent in the underpass of Al Khawaneej Road, and 45 per cent in the bridge leading to Al Awir. The authority also completed the surface junction of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Streets as well as the improvements of junctions of Algeria Street at Al Warqaa nearby Uptown Mirdif and Shorooq and Ghoroob Mirdif," he added.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
