New Dubai law on salaries, annual leaves for government workers
A new law about the appointment and benefits of chief executive officers in the Dubai Government has been issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Law No. (8) of 2021 is applicable to CEOs working in all departments that are subject to Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018. The new law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
According to the new law, the CEO shall be appointed through a resolution issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It also specifies the financial benefits, performance indicators and holidays and the procedures for their transfers and secondment.
It also states that the CEO does not hold any civil liability for any action or negligence related to the performance of his duties, and the department holds the sole civil liability for such action or negligence without prejudice to the department’s rights to file a case against the CEO if the actions or negligence have been committed intentionally or due to grave fault.
The new law substitutes Law No. (2) of 2015 on Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management for Chief Executive Officers, annuls Decision No. (1) of 2015 pertaining to the salaries and incentives of CEOs in Dubai Government, and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue the resolutions required to implement this Law.
Sheikh Mohammed also issued Law No. (10) of 2021, partially amending Law No. (8) of 2013 concerning Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management for directors-General. The new law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
