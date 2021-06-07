New Dubai drive seeks Emiratis’ inputs to redesign parks

The initiative targets urban designers, architects, interior designers, event organisers and university students.

A new initiative launched in Dubai invites the Emirati community to provide innovative designs to redevelop public parks as well as concepts for community events and activities.

Launched by Brand Dubai - the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office - in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality, the initiative seeks to promote community participation in the development of more engaging and interactive parks and encourage awareness about sustainable urban design.

Participants are invited to create designs that can integrate environmentally friendly materials and innovative modern building methods to revitalise parks and help them attract more visitors.

The initiative targets urban designers, architects, interior designers, event organisers and university students. It is open only to UAE nationals.

Community inputs will be used in the redevelopment of select parks in Dubai. They can include new designs for urban seating, children’s playgrounds, jogging tracks, landscaping and canopies or any other element or aspect of the park.

Assem Abdulrazzak, Planning Manager of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai Municipality is seeking to enhance all its parks and other community facilities to ensure they meet the requirements of visitors of all segments of society.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said: “This initiative … will bring together talented Emirati individuals to contribute their perspectives on creating vibrant community spaces in parks.

“Participants are invited to use sustainable principles to create design park elements and suggest ideas for unique community activities.

Through the initiative, we seek to generate transformational concepts that can enrich public spaces while also meeting community needs.”

Interested Emiratis can email Branddubai@mediaoffice.ae by July 11.

