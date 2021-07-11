New draft law to set up library of UAE heritage
Members of the Federal National Council (FNC) recently approved the draft law, which seeks to collect all such documents and supervise their preservation.
The UAE will establish a national library to archive documents of national interest and safeguard information about the country’s rich heritage, according to a new federal draft law on National Archives.
Members of the Federal National Council (FNC) recently approved the draft law, which seeks to collect all such documents and supervise their preservation.
The new draft federal law, which amended some of the provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 2008, granted the National Archives 18 legal, administrative and technical competencies in a bid to protect the country’s heritage, including the “oral archive”.
The law seeks to collect documents of interest regarding the history of the UAE and other five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations.
Plans are afoot to prepare and publish research and studies that highlight the historical and civilisational values and achievements of the nation.
The library will provide researchers with information on the country’s culture and history, according to provisions of the law.
It will also assist government agencies in protecting their documents from damage, as well as in inventory operations. If needed, the entity will also supervise private entities.
The law empowers the library to organise seminars, conferences, training programmes and workshops in the UAE or abroad or participate in such events in cooperation with other government bodies.
The library will also contribute to building the national information system by formulating national plans and policies.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Health
Orthopaedic clinics opened in two Abu Dhabi...
The new clinics are managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services READ MORE
-
Education
More UAE students take up technology, coding...
The region’s association with some of the world’s largest ... READ MORE
-
Health
Dh300 million raised in 3 months for UAE’s...
The foundation is aiming to raise a total of Dh750 million to... READ MORE
-
Education
De Montfort University (DMU) expands its presence ...
The award-winning UK university, De Montfort University comes to... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday...
The holidays would be for the workers in private sector... READ MORE
-
Americas
'Experience of a lifetime': Branson achieves...
Virgin Galactic founder's successful space voyage to usher in an era... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light