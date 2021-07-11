New draft law to set up library of UAE heritage

Members of the Federal National Council (FNC) recently approved the draft law, which seeks to collect all such documents and supervise their preservation.

The UAE will establish a national library to archive documents of national interest and safeguard information about the country’s rich heritage, according to a new federal draft law on National Archives.

The new draft federal law, which amended some of the provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 2008, granted the National Archives 18 legal, administrative and technical competencies in a bid to protect the country’s heritage, including the “oral archive”.

The law seeks to collect documents of interest regarding the history of the UAE and other five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations.

Plans are afoot to prepare and publish research and studies that highlight the historical and civilisational values and achievements of the nation.

The library will provide researchers with information on the country’s culture and history, according to provisions of the law.

It will also assist government agencies in protecting their documents from damage, as well as in inventory operations. If needed, the entity will also supervise private entities.

The law empowers the library to organise seminars, conferences, training programmes and workshops in the UAE or abroad or participate in such events in cooperation with other government bodies.

The library will also contribute to building the national information system by formulating national plans and policies.

