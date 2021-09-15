New community mall opens in Abu Dhabi
Spanning 25,000sqm, it serves as a model for upcoming markets in the Capital.
The Courtyard Mall in Abu Dhabi's newly built Riyadh city was inaugurated on Wednesday, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced.
The new community mall, developed by Modon Properties, houses seven restaurants and cafes, a Lulu Hypermarket and 12 independent retail stores, which were selected based on the anticipated needs of the city’s future communities.
Spanning 25,000sqm, The Courtyard Mall serves as a model for the upcoming community markets that the department is working on, in collaboration with the private sector.
Abdulla Al Sahi, undersecretary of DMT, said: “The new centre marks another step in enhancing the quality quality of people’s life, as well as supporting our sustainable economic growth, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s best destinations to live and work in.”
Yousuf Ali M.A, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International, said: “We are excited to open our 214th store today and be part of this great development by bringing a whole new world of convenience and shopping experience to the residents of Riyadh city and nearby areas.”
Located just 30km from Abu Dhabi city, Riyadh city is set to become the emirate’s largest and most iconic residential community.
Home to over 200,000 residents, the city offers everything needed for a sustainable lifestyle. Its residential areas will feature state-of-the-art facilities including parks, schools, shops, mosques, as well as medical and community centres.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
