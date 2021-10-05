New batch of health professionals take oath at Gulf Medical University
Students pledge their lives to serve the community at virtual White Coat Ceremony.
Six colleges under the aegis of Gulf Medical University welcomed their new batch of students through a White Coat Ceremony, which was organised virtually wherein students took oath in front of their family members, leadership and peers to acknowledge their obligation of caring for the patients.
Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder, President Board of Trustees, GMU, was the chief guest at the ceremony and Prof Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, GMU, Vice-Chancellors and Deans of the University.
Addressing the new students during the ceremony Dr Moideen said, “Everything that you will learn during your course years will play a direct role in how you treat and help your patients. The best lesson that you all can take from the White Coat Ceremony is that even though medical school is tough, at GMU, you are surrounded by excellent mentors, faculty, and peers who see your potential and will support you to ensure your success. White Coat symbolizes a commitment to serving humanity for the rest of your life and the opportunity to make real change in this world.”
Meanwhile, Prof Hamdy reminded the new students that they were making history as the class of 2021.
“An important competency which will remain unchanged is the communication between human beings. The patients, the students, the healthcare providers and the medical educators are all humans. How to communicate, connect and interact and feel will play a key role in educating health professionals,” he explained.
“Medical practice is no longer a case of a single doctor caring for their patients. Teamwork is one of the important competencies you have to acquire during your studies and beyond. To achieve this at GMU, we have established, for the first time, the Center for Interprofessional Education, Practice and research, the only one in the region. The clinical facilities of Thumbay Medicity, cutting-edge technologies like virtual patient learning, 3D learning, Artificial Intelligence and blended learning methodologies, are all part of the learning experience at GMU,” he added.
Prof Manda Venkatramana, Vice-Chancellor of Academics, welcomed the student saying: “This ceremony marks the first step in the healthcare careers of the new students who are now part of GMU’s 90+ nationalities-strong student community.”
The ceremony ended with Dr, Moideen conferring the White Coats on selected representatives of the new batch of students.
