Filed on June 8, 2021 | Last updated on June 8, 2021 at 12.20 pm

Never forget where your story began: RAK Ruler's inspiring speech to graduates

RAK Academy hosts in-person graduation ceremony

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler has delivered an inspiring video speech as RAK Academy hosted an in-person graduation ceremony for its Class of 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, told students to “never forget where your story began”.

“I sincerely hope that you have enjoyed your time in school. Never let Ras Al Khaimah be a stranger to you, as we will always need bright minds to help us on our journey to prosperity.

“Your path may lead you to foreign shores for further study or employment, but please don’t forget where your story began, as this country and this Emirate deserve the best. You have shown by your commitment through these adverse times that you are indeed a special group of people,” said Sheikh Saud.

Graduation certificates were conferred on 60 students hailing from over 18 countries at the ceremony.

The socially distanced event was attended by Sheikha Amneh bint Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Academy and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office, and livestreamed to audiences around the globe.

Awards were given to students who achieved top marks in their previous examinations and to those who have made valuable contributions to school life.

Last year, the RAK Academy had hosted a drive-thru graduation ceremony as a Covid safety measure.