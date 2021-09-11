NEET 2021: Alert issued for UAE students

Those attempting the exam must recalculate the timings on their admit cards

All students attempting India's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the Emirates must recalculate the timings mentioned in their admit cards as per the Gulf Standard Time, said test centre Indian High School on Saturday.

NEET, the qualifying tests for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges, will take place in Dubai on Sunday, September 12. The test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The UAE's official testing centre, Indian High School, Oud Metha campus, has issued a notice informing students to recalculate the timings mentioned on their admit cards to the UAE standard timings. Registration at the centre begins at 9.30am, and students have been advised to come in well before time to complete the process without any rush.

The notice, said, "If your admit card says entry to exam halls begins at 11 am, you will actually be required to arrive at the exam centre by 9.30 am. The admit cards issued reflect time as per Indian Standard Time zone and needs to be carefully recalculated so no students end up reaching late or going through last-minute stress."

"For convenience, a facility for early entry and waiting (if you wish to arrive before the allotted time) is available within the campus," the notice added.

Students need to affix photos on the admit card as specified and bring additional passport-sized photos to the exam hall. A studio facility will also be available at the campus.

Students must carry their original admit card and valid ID proof.

Punit MK Vasu, the CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said, "We take it as our responsibility to reach out to all students with correct and most relevant information so that all are well informed to make prior arrangements."

"Exam days can be taxing for some, and we don't want the situation to be nerve-wracking for any of the candidates. We have made seamless arrangements for students to relax and be calm. All the very best."