National Day: Meet the man who wrote UAE's national anthem
The anthem was then recorded on Radio Dubai.
Emirati Dr Arif Al Shaikh had only three days to write the lyrics of the UAE’s National Anthem. But he did it — and to this day, the words of Ishy Bilady remain his most prized treasure.
Spearking to Khaleej Times, Dr Al Sheikh recalled how back in the day, the flag used to be raised with an accompanying melody. A patriotic rhythm without any words.
In 1986, then education minister Humaid Al Tayer was on a field tour of schools when he noticed how the flag would be hoisted with this patriotic rhythm, but without any words. “He wished we could have a full anthem just like those in other countries, and so he returned to a library in the ministry’s building to look for a written piece,” Dr Al Sheikh recounted.
At that time, Dr Al Sheikh was the head of the examinations department in the ministry. “The minister asked me to compose an anthem that matches the ready-made melody of the national anthem. It was big challenge for me to write poem after the melody, as the conventional way was first to write the piece and then composing it. The other challenge was that he asked me to finish writing the words in only three days.”
Recalling how he came up with the words, he said: “I listened to the melody dozens of times until it was firmly established in my memory. Then I was able to write the words that could touch souls and sentiments of every citizen and resident.”
‘My wife was the first to hear the words’
The idea, he said, was to express the spirit of the Union and let the values of loyalty and patriotism shine.
“My wife was the first person to hear the words, as she was my best counsellor. She liked them, and that made me feel confident.”
The next day, Dr Al Sheikh handed it to the minister, who then delivered it to the Cabinet. “In the afternoon, Al Tayer called me to share the good news that we have succeeded.”
The anthem was then recorded on Radio Dubai, circulated among schools and government offices — becoming a work of art that has since become part of the UAE.
“Some days later, the words of this anthem became the talk of the town. I heard people singing it, expressing they love for the country. It was my proudest moment,” Dr Al Sheikh said.
Sheikh Zayed’s thoughts
When he got the chance to ask Sheikh Zayed about what he thought about the lyrics, the UAE’s Founding Father said: “Now you love the UAE and the Union more than me.”
“I felt so happy and proud,” said Dr Al Sheikh.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
National Day 2020: UAE's success due to vision of ...
Dubai Crown Prince celebrates his country on the occasion of the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Two farmers jailed for forging documents to...
They forged residency visas and NOCs, showing that they worked for an ... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'We are on track to making UAE the...
Leader lauds UAE's achievements during Covid-19 pandemic and Israel... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'UAE weathers challenges of 2020'
VP lauds UAE's response to Covid pandemic, talks about country's... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews