National Day: Hear sounds of UAE, listen to Emirati poetry online

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 1, 2020
Supplied photo

Fifteen Emirati Shallahs have been digitised for music platform Anghami and they will be available to all starting today.

Emiratis have been performing poetry long before spoken word was cool — and they call it ‘Shallah’. This National Day, stream and listen to over a dozen traditional Emirati Shallahs to celebrate the spirit of the Union.

Fifteen Emirati Shallahs have been digitised for music platform Anghami and they will be available to all starting today, December 1, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced.

Called ‘Sounds of the UAE’, the initiative is part of the department’s efforts to preserve and safeguard the nation’s intangible cultural heritage.

“Sharing the UAE’s living cultural heritage is a fundamental aspect of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission, and we are always looking for opportunities to raise awareness among new audiences of our long history of music, poetry and performing arts,” said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, acting undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

The 15 Emirati Shallahs were from the iconic genres of Al Ayyala, Al Rafza, Al Azi, but more are set to be digitised, reproduced, and promoted online.

‘Sounds of the UAE’ has been created in response to continued demand for traditional music in the region, making it easier for audiences to access culturally significant music, authorities said.

“Traditional Emirati performing arts have evolved for the contemporary era, with today’s performers exploring heritage through poetry, tune and rhythm. Digital platforms like Anghami offer a powerful channel for listeners to engage with these traditions as part of modern life,” Al Hosani said.

Elie Abou Saleh, VP of GCC at Anghami, said: “Music has always been a means of expression across cultures and generations. Through this partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, we’ll be using our recommendation engine and scale across the region to help in enabling discovery of these tracks and eventually drive further demand around them, thus helping in preserving these sounds.” This curated playlist is now available via the Anghami platform.

