National Day: Grand Sharjah show to narrate the UAE story
The grand spectacle will commemorate the saga of the founding of the UAE and the founding fathers’ heroic efforts to build a modern and forward-looking nation.
A special concert will be held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah to mark the 49th UAE National Day celebrations, the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee announced on Saturday.
All anti-Covid measures will be adhered to during the event.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the committee, said the UAE National Day celebrations this year are truly special “as they come a year ahead of the golden jubilee festivities of our beloved country”.
“It marks an endless march of incredible achievements over the last 49 years, capping the rich legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the father of the nation.”
He pointed out that Al Majaz Amphitheatre is ideal for the proposed concert as it can help the audience maintain social distancing and allow the organisers to host a grand show to tell the story of the UAE’s extraordinary journey.
More details about the concert will be announced soon.
