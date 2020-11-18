Mum who travelled the world among 3 Emiratis to break 4 Guinness records

Dr Khawla Al Romaithi managed to break the world record for fastest time to travel to all seven continents.

An Emirati mother who travelled all the seven continents in a record time is among the three UAE nationals who managed to break four different records on the Guinness World Records Day on Wednesday.

Dr Khawla Al Romaithi managed to break the world record for fastest time to travel to all seven continents while wakeboarding junkie Omeir Saeed Omeir Yousef Almheiri broke two Guinness World Records titles for farthest wakeboard ramp jump (male) and most wakeboard rail airs (supermans) in 30 seconds. Meera Al Hosani broke the title for the largest sock word, writing the word ‘happiness’ in Arabic to spread awareness on the inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in the UAE.

Dr Al Romaithi travelled to all seven continents in 3 days, 14 hours, 46 minutes and 48 seconds. She smashed this challenging record-title achieved by Kasey Stewart and Julie Berry (both USA) in December 2017 which stood at 3 days, 20 hours, 4 minutes and 19 seconds.

“To travel the world at a time when almost the whole globe is in lockdown is challenging, but to be the fastest to do it is even more challenging,” said Dr Al Romaithi. “I think it is destined to be like that, as since I started my trip in February 2020, the whole world changed all of a sudden.”

Two records at a time

Omeir Almheiri achieved the longest ramp jump on a wakeboard title with an impressive 21m (68.89 ft) jump, smashing the previous record that stood at 15m set by Jérôme Macquart (France) in 2004.

The 23-year-old Emirati also smashed another record for most wakeboard rail airs in 30 seconds achieving 10 in total, doubling the previous record also set by Jerome MacQuart (France) in 2005.

“If there is one thing that I learned from this experience, it is that we hold a big responsibility to inspire the younger generation, to transfer the message and share the passion. Having this global recognition in hand makes me proud as an Emirati, as this is certainly the jewel in the crown of so many years of achievement and success,” said Almheiri.

Almheri has known wakeboarding almost as long as he can remember. He has been the uninterrupted champion of the UAE Open Men National between 2012 and 2020.

1,447 socks to write ‘Happiness’

Driven by the love of her little one Latifa, Meera Al Hosani used 1,447 socks to write the word ‘Happiness’ in Arabic, creating the world’s Largest sock word. Meera chose socks because they are usually used to show your support by signifying the extra chromosome that people with Down Syndrome usually carry.

“This was a great way to help raise awareness about these amazing cheerful individuals,” Al Hosani said. “I have been blessed with Latifa who spreads joy everywhere she goes. I cannot be more thankful to be recognised as a Guinness World Records title holder, and contribute to sending this message of hope from the UAE.”

ismail@khaleejtimes.com