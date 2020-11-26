News
Motorists alert: Watch out for these road closures in UAE today

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 27, 2020 at 08.06 am
File photo

Routes in the port area will closed due to the demolition of Meena Plaza towers.

Motorists in Abu Dhabi has been urged by authorities to use alternative routes, drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules in light of road closures to facilitate the demolition of the Meena Plaza towers in Abu Dhabi this Thursday and Friday.

Routes leading towards Port Zayed area will be closed on Friday from 6 am until the end of the demolition work, while on Thursday it will be blocked from 10 am onwards.

The closure is being conducted in two phases starting with Phase 1 on Thursday. Roads in the Mina area will be blocked for motorists from 10 pm to Friday 9 am. The affected routes include the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel, Mina Street, Corniche Street and routes in the area.

In the second phase on Friday, roads in the Mina area will be closed from 9 am until the demolition work is completed. The affected roads are Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in both directions, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Hamdan bin Mohammed Street. Motorists should also be alert for diversions on Corniche Street.




