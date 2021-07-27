More UAE companies now hiring Emiratis, say experts

There has been an increased investment in education, training and development in upskilling UAE nationals.

More private sector companies in the UAE are looking to hire talented Emiratis, particularly in technology, finance, retail, auto, healthcare and hospitality sectors, recruitment and management consulting firms’ executives have said.

Vijay Gandhi, regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, said the trend emerges as the country recovers strongly in the post-pandemic world.

“As business activity gains steam, we are seeing a trend of Emiratis joining the strategic services sector, which includes retail, auto, healthcare and hospitality. The new policies and legislations will help in advancing Emirati employment within the private sector,” said Gandhi.

He said there has been an increased investment in education, training and development in upskilling UAE nationals. “It’s truly an exciting time for Emiratis as the UAE marches towards being a competitive, knowledge-based economy of the future.”

Earlier this week, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued a decree to form the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, which will foster a private sector environment that is conducive to attracting Emirati talent.

Samantha Wright, managing consultant for Emiratisation recruitment at Michael Page, said there have been previous attempts to increase Emiratisation in the private sector, but it does feel like it has now become a priority to further drive and develop the UAE national labour market in Dubai.

“I have seen a definite increase in interest by private sector entities looking to hire or gain knowledge around hiring Emirati talent, perhaps for their first time, with the noticeable sectors being IT, technology, finance and investment,” she said.

Wright added that prioritising Emiratisation across the UAE is a positive development because national employees — like others from the rest of the world — have also been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must come together to help upcoming talent enter the world of work, supporting Emirati graduates into work or graduate schemes. It is also important for private sector entities to look at their positioning in the market to both hire and retain experienced UAE national talent,” she said.

Gandhi said the rise in the minimum wage in the emirate of Sharjah last month was a step in the right direction, prioritising Emirati welfare and nationalisation. “We will continue to see transformation in the employment market with more Emiratis joining the private sector.”

