More than half of UAE residents ready to jet off to space: Survey

A majority of the residents want to go into space to experience something unique

The majority of the UAE residents – 51 per cent – are willing to take a flight to space if price constraint is not a challenge for them, according to a new survey released on Wednesday.

Conducted by YouGov among 1,028 residents between August 11 and 18, the survey results showed that 25 per cent of people in the UAE are indecisive about taking a flight to space while 24 per cent will not buy a ticket even if they can afford it.

Space tourism may soon be a reality, thanks to the efforts of private companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

American billionaire Jeff Bezos and English entrepreneur Richard Branson are aggressively promoting space tourism. Bezos made a short space journey in July 2021, accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos and Wally Funk, a pioneer of the space race.

Branson also reached the edge of space onboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane in July, returning to the Earth an hour after take off. The duo hope to fly passengers to space in suborbital flights by early next year.

UAE-based Pakistani expat Namira Salim, who is the first female member of the first Astronomy Society of Pakistan, Amastropak, had travelled to New Mexico in July to watch Branson jet off to space.

The UAE Mars mission this year has also encouraged residents to explore space tourism.

The YouGov survey found that interest among younger adults aged between 18 and 44 years is much higher compared to older adults aged 45 and above.

Similarly, men, when compared to women, are more likely to get buy a ticket for a suborbital flight, provided money wasn’t a concern. Around 55 per cent of men in the UAE will buy a ticket, while about 43 per cent women are willing to do so.

Logically, people with high-income groups, earning Dh25,000 and above, are more inclined towards space travel compared to the lesser income groups.

Why do UAE residents want to go into space?

A majority of the residents – 53 per cent – want to go into space to experience something unique and view the Earth from space, while others say they want to experience weightlessness or watch other planets in zero gravity conditions.

Though some – 34 per cent – cite it as a lifetime dream or goal to go into space, others who are indecisive or not keen to go into space, say they could utilise the money to do something else.

Around 28 per cent of UAE residents fear that the flight experience will be unsafe, while 19 per cent are not interested in going to space at all.

Around 60 per cent of residents, according to the YouGov survey, believe that people will routinely travel into space as tourists in the next ten years or so. But only 12 per cent believe that it’ll not happen, while 28 per cent are uncertain.

