Mohamed bin Zayed, US National Security Advisor discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 28, 2021
Wam

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is currently on a tour of several countries in the region

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, who is currently on a tour of several countries in the region.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati' Palace, Sheikh Mohamed and Sullivan discussed the UAE-US strategic ties and ways of developing and strengthening them across various sectors.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser was also present at the meeting.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and collaboration towards promoting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Yousuf Mani Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; and the accompanying delegation of the US National Security Advisor.




