News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Syria review advancing relations

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 20, 2021

(Wam)

The leaders also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the Middle East

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed with the President of the Arabic Republic of Syria, Bashar Al Asad, the relations between the two fraternal nations and prospects of advancing cooperation across various fields.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received today from the Syrian President. They also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the Middle East in addition to issues of regional and international interest.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210627&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629134&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 