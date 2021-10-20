Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Syria review advancing relations

The leaders also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the Middle East

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed with the President of the Arabic Republic of Syria, Bashar Al Asad, the relations between the two fraternal nations and prospects of advancing cooperation across various fields.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received today from the Syrian President. They also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the Middle East in addition to issues of regional and international interest.