Mohamed bin Zayed, French President Macron discuss partnerships in Paris meeting

Wam/Paris
Filed on September 15, 2021
Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Sheikh Mohamed visited the 'Imperial Theatre', which was renamed the 'Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Theatre'.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where they discussed partnerships and promising opportunities.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince shared a number of photos on Twitter:

The two leaders' meeting — held at the Palace of Fontainebleau in the French capital Paris — covered discussions of bilateral ties as well as regional developments.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was happy to visit France, stressing that his consultations with Macron are ongoing, and that their direct meetings have reinforced their bilateral ties.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Macron talked about the UAE's partnerships with France in the areas of investment, the economy and culture, as well as other vital sectors, which drive sustainable development in both countries.

The meeting also addressed the Covid-19 pandemic and the international efforts to mitigate its humanitarian and economic fallout and return to normalcy. It also covered several regional and global issues, most notably the current situation in Afghanistan.

Macron expressed France’s appreciation for the UAE’s support in evacuating foreign citizens from Afghanistan.

Both sides then affirmed the importance of achieving security, peace and stability in the region through diplomatic means and constructive dialogue.

Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by Macron, toured the palace and visited the 'Imperial Theatre', which was renamed the ‘Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Theatre’ as its maintenance cost was covered by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.




