Mohamed bin Zayed discusses ties with Saudi Crown Prince
The leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues and explored strengthened cooperation
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Wednesday.
According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Abdulaziz International Airport.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed conveyed greetings from The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the meeting.
The two sides held talks in which they reviewed “the brotherly relations between the two countries, aspects of joint cooperation in various fields and means of supporting and developing them,” SPA said.
“During a meeting today with my brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, we discussed our strategic relations and common goals. We also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and explored our strengthened cooperation for the stability of our region,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said in a tweet
