Mock drill at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen airport today

A mock drill will be carried out at the Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi this evening, police said.

The exercise, carried out by the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Airports, is to gauge the readiness of the facility in critical situations and help raise efficiency.

The authorities have urged the public not to approach the area and refrain from taking pictures or videos of the drill.