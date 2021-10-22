Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
Delegates to compete in historic pageant in Dubai next year
The first batch of candidates to compete for the title of Miss Universe UAE have been announced.
Fifteen names have so far been released on official social media accounts - Marwa (23, Sharjah), Sara (25, Dubai), Jasmin (22, Abu Dhabi), Dilnoza (23, Dubai), Alma (24, Dubai), Bahar (26, Dubai), Emilia (24, Dubai), Frank (27, Dubai), Razan (28, Abu Dhabi) Natalia (24, Dubai), Victoria (26, Dubai), Reem (25, Abu Dhabi), Asher (28, Dubai), Anna (28, Dubai) and Anita (24, Dubai).
October 20, 2021
The Miss Universe Organization and Yugen Events announced the historic first-ever Miss Universe UAE on October 7, 2021. The event is set to take place in Dubai.
A few hours after the announcement of the pageant, the Miss Universe website crashed as over 12,000 candidates logged in to apply. The delegation whittled the applications down to 300 and selected its 30 official candidates on Thursday.
Couture Designs by @furneamato @amatoofficial— missuniverseuae (@missuniverseuae) October 21, 2021
Photographed by @lucasalvesofficial @studiolucasalves
Makeup by @vimijoshi
Creative Inputs @chanelayan#MissUniverseUAE#BreakingStereotypes#UAEToUniverse
@josh_yugen #JoshYugen#YugenEvents @yugenpr #Top30 pic.twitter.com/Jl6NXCvrsL
All women, between the ages of 18 to 28, who had a three-year residency, possessing a valid Emirates ID and passport, were qualified to join.
The 2022 event will be held in Dubai for three hours, where candidates will get the opportunity to showcase their intelligence, style and talent.
#MissUniverseUAE#BreakingStereotypes#UAEToUniverse— missuniverseuae (@missuniverseuae) October 22, 2021
@josh_yugen #JoshYugen#YugenEvents @yugenpr #Top30 pic.twitter.com/dDSyNzOPL1
According to an official press release, the swimwear category will be dropped from the event this time "in respect of the UAE's culture and traditions."
A charity dinner will formally present the candidates on November 4.
The preliminary rounds will then take place on November 5, where the Top 15 will be chosen. From the semi-finalists will be selected the top five.
>> Video: Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe; Miss India Adline Castelino finishes fourth
The coronation night will be held at La Perle, Al Habtoor City, on November 7.
The five remaining candidates will compete in a question-and-answer round that will pick out the final three and the eventual winner.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: PE teacher acquitted of importing 199...
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test... READ MORE
-
News
Miss Universe UAE announces 15 of 30 official...
Delegates to compete in historic pageant in Dubai next year READ MORE
-
Americas
Woman dies after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on...
The 63-year-old also injured the director on the set of a new movie READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Army recovers bodies of 5 trekkers trapped ...
Two people rescued, 4 still missing READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end