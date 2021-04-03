- EVENTS
Minor tremors felt in UAE after earthquake in Oman Sea
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale was recorded off the Oman coast on Saturday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, tremors were felt in the UAE.
A statement issued by the NCM said: "A 2.7 magnitude (Richter Scale) earthquake is recorded in Oman Sea at 12:55am (UAE time)."
A 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Oman Sea at 00:55, 03/04/2021 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network”.— (@NCMS_media) April 2, 2021
The National Seismic Network reported that tremors with a low strength ranging from three to four on the Mercalli scale were felt in the UAE.
