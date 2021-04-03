Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 3, 2021 at 09.46 am

Minor tremors felt in UAE after earthquake in Oman Sea

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale was recorded off the Oman coast on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, tremors were felt in the UAE.

A statement issued by the NCM said: "A 2.7 magnitude (Richter Scale) earthquake is recorded in Oman Sea at 12:55am (UAE time)."

The National Seismic Network reported that tremors with a low strength ranging from three to four on the Mercalli scale were felt in the UAE.