Minimum fine of Dh100,000, jail for forgery, UAE prosecutors warn

Officials stress on importance of law in fighting new crimes that emerge due to rapid technological developments.

Forging electronic documents in UAE is a crime punishable by a range of penalties, including imprisonment and a minimum fine of Dh100,000, the UAE prosecutors have warned.

In an awareness message on its social media page, the Federal Public Prosecution explained that according to Article 6 of Federal-Decree Law No. 5 of 2012 on combating cybercrimes, people convicted of forging an electronic document of federal or local government authorities or local or federal public establishments will face temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh150,000 and not exceeding Dh750,000.

Prosecutors highlighted the importance of the Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 in combating cybercrimes, emphasising its significant role in fighting new crimes that emerge along with the rapid technological developments.

"Under this law, these crimes can be addressed in a constitutional and legal deterrent manner that minimises the negative impacts resulting from the misuse of modern technologies on the social and economic interests of the UAE and individuals," said officials.

Prosecutors defined an electronic document as a record or informative report that is created, stored, extracted, copied, sent, communicated or received by electronic means on an intermediary.

Officials further noted that the crime also carries a prison sentence and a fine of not less than Dh100,000 and not more than Dh350,000 or either of these two penalties if the forgery occurs in documents of a party other than those stipulated in the first paragraph of this article.

The same penalty is prescribed for forgery. It shall be imposed on those who use a forged electronic document with knowledge of its forgery.

The UAE prosecutors had earlier warned residents against accessing websites, electronic information system, computer network, or information technology means without authorisation whether such access is intended to obtain government data, or confidential information relating to a financial, commercial or economical facility.

The prosecutors clarified that the punishment for committing the above actions, which are considered a cybercrime under the UAE Law, is temporary imprisonment and a fine not less than Dh250,000 and not exceeding Dh150,0000.

The punishment shall be imprisonment for a period of at least 5 years and a fine not less than Dh500,000 and not exceeding of Dh2 million if this data or information were deleted, omitted, deteriorated, destructed, disclosed, altered, copied, published or re-published.

