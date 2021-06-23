Millionaire draw Mahzooz team helps fund computer lab for students of determination

Move aimed at helping students enhance their digital abilities and improve the quality of their education.

The management team of weekly millionaire draw Mahzooz has offered a substantial amount of donation to the Dubai Centre for Special Needs (DCSN), which caters to the academic, physical, social, and emotional needs of students of determination.

Technology and operations management company, EWINGS, on behalf of Mahzooz, has signed an agreement to bear the charges of upgrading the DCSN’s computer lab with new computers and necessary equipment.

The move is aimed at helping students enhance their digital abilities and improve the quality of their education as per the highest international standards.

“Partnering with the Dubai Centre for Special Needs, and ensuring these students have the tools they need to learn, is aligned with our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy,” said Farid Samji, CEO, EWINGS.

“Helping those in need, particularly people of determination, is a key facet of our mission in giving back to the UAE community, he added.

“We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support People of Determination. We believe that the use of technology will help us to break the barriers for people of determination and provide them with access to the most relevant education programmes,” said Dr. Mahshid Salehi, Director of DCSN.

“Ensuring a modern computer lab, will help us offer a better education to our students which leads to a more independent life and higher chances of employment opportunities. We are so grateful for receiving the support of EWINGS, on behalf of Mahzooz, by sponsoring the refurbishment of our computer lab,” she added.

In recent months, the company behind the Mahzooz draw has also signed contribution agreements with Rashid Centre for People of Determination, Al Jalila Foundation, and Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP).