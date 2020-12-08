Meet UAE's 9-year-old global ambassador
As part of the ‘Extraordinary Me’ campaign, a short film was released focusing on Lamia’s everyday life.
Making her country proud once again, the UAE’s youngest rhythmic gymnast, nine-year-old Lamia Tariq Malallah has added another feather in the cap by becoming one of the eight extraordinary talented kids worldwide in a global youth talent campaign.
As part of the ‘Extraordinary Me’ campaign, a short film was released focusing on Lamia’s everyday life and training sessions at the Dubai Youth Olympic School.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the campaign as it gives me the ability to reach out to worldwide audience. This short film is about my daily life, dedication, hard work, and wanting to reach the goal of being the first Emirati to compete in gymnastics in the Youth Olympics in 2026. Even if one child is motivated, then I know that I have made a difference,” she said.
She continues intensively training internationally during summer breaks with former Olympians and Olympic coaches to learn new techniques. “This year has not been easy and even more so for kids as their lives changed drastically. But if you have a strong goal, it will give you a purpose to be stronger and work harder,” Lamia added.
He mother Malak stated that the campaign will further bolster her standing worldwide as an athlete from the UAE to reckon with as people are not familiar with female athletes from the Arab world. The short film can be viewed on Nickelodeon HD channel and website.
