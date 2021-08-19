Meet this UK teenager who holidays only in the UAE

The teenager has flown to the UAE a total of 26 times.

Meet a UK teenager who calls himself the biggest fan of the UAE. Born and raised in the UK, Mohammed Naseem,16, has had around 25 lifesaving surgeries since birth for various complications, but he still manages to visit the UAE at least a couple of times or more every year.

Naseem calls it therapeutic, and his father says this is the only place he wants to visit during any break or vacation. His latest visit to the UAE was on August 15, after the UK removed UAE from its red list from August 8 onwards.

The young lad couldn’t help but choke with emotion as the Emirates airline plane touched down at Dubai International Airport.

The teenager has flown to the UAE a total of 26 times, ever since he was first introduced to the country by his dad who brought him to Dubai for a vacation after he had gone through a number of surgeries in 2008.

“After all the trauma and medical problems we have been through. We thought, why not go to Dubai as a family to recover and have a holiday. Naseem was only four when he first visited Dubai, and he fell in love with the UAE so much so that every single year he has to come here multiple times," Naseem's father Sam Ali told Khaleej Times.

"The UAE and its people left a lasting impression on him, and he couldn’t get the emirates out of his head. Since then, Naseem visits the UAE at least twice a year and sometimes even three of four times,” he added.

Surgery after surgery

Talking about his son’s surgeries and medical issues, Sam said: “My brave boy has had 26 operations since he was born, and I must say, he is lucky to be alive. He was born without a bottom, so that was the first surgery he underwent after birth. When he was just three months we were told he had a hole in his heart; when he was three weeks old, we were told he had vision issues; when he was just four months old, we found out that his liver wasn’t functioning, and he needed a liver transplant else he wouldn’t survive. He got a liver transplant when he was nine months old. While these were the major ones, he has had several other supporting surgeries.”

Naseem’s last surgery was done in 2017 when the main port of vein that takes blood from the liver to the rest of the body was blocked. “Before the surgery, he was told to think about some good memories as they (doctors) put him to sleep. All he said was Dubai. We were all shocked when after the nine-hour surgery, as he gained consciousness, he woke up saying Dubai – 'I want to go to Dubai’. My boy willed himself to recover and get better so he could visit the UAE again and again and eventually shift here after completing his studies. He lives and survives to come to Dubai,” Sam said.

UAE keeps him going

Sam said coming to the UAE has become a bit of a “survival strategy” for Naseem. Nothing excites or brings him more happiness than flying in Emirates Airlines and visiting Dubai.

“Since he has gone through so much trauma and several surgeries, we are making every effort to ensure his wishes are met and he stays happy. We have been advised by his doctors that being happy and cheerful will help him recover soon and will keep him healthy for a longer time. We know nothing makes him happier than visiting the UAE,” he said.

Naseem could not travel to the UAE for almost a year due to Covid restrictions, but he finally made it earlier this year in January. “I was constantly checking and waiting for flights to the UAE to start operating after the country was placed on UK’s red list. I felt miserable and was waiting for the status to change. When the announcement came, I booked the entire family’s ticket to the UAE in the next hour via Emirates. I always fly Emirates whenever I come to the UAE, “ Naseem told Khaleej Times.

Naseem loves to document all his flight tickets, UAE visas and has hundreds of pictures documenting his trips to the emirates since 2008. He also has a massive collection of Emirates plane models in the UK – about 120 different ones.

Talking about his son’s fascination with the airline, Sam said: “Back in the UK, we stay close to Heathrow Airport, so at least thrice a week I take Naseem near the airport so he can watch his favourite airline take off and land.”

Asked what he loves about the UAE, Naseem said he is in awe of the Dubai headquartered airline, the country’s infrastructure, architecture of buildings, lifestyle of the people, cleanliness, safety and security of the country, lively atmosphere, halal food and is a huge fan of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sam said his son intends to move to the UAE and live here permanently after completing his studies in the UK. “We are also buying an apartment in Akon City by Damac for Naseem, which is due to be completed late 2022,” Sam added.