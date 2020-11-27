Meena Towers demolition: Residents say they did not panic with sound of explosion

People living in nearby areas heard the blast at 8am on Friday.

A total of 144 floors were razed in just 10 seconds as authorities demolished the abandoned Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning.

Residents in the nearby areas heard the explosion as the unfinished four-tower blocks, constructed more than 12 years ago, went down to pave way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community.

Smoke and dust spread into the nearby areas as the towers were being demolished through controlled implosion using stable non-primary explosives with an excellent safety record.

The demolition work was carried out by experts who implemented the best international practices in the field of demolition involving the highest standards of security and safety. This was in close coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense, the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and all relevant authorities.

Hassan Ahmed, an Egyptian resident from the Tourist Club area, said he heard the blast as the towers went down. “I heard the sound of the explosion from Mina Zayed area just after 8am. I had just woken up and standing on the balcony of our building. I only lasted for a few seconds,” said Ahmed.

Another resident, Shaban Omar, a Ugandan security guard working in a building located on Abu Dhabi Corniche, also heard the explosion.

“It heard the explosion. But I didn’t panic because I was aware about the demolition work going on in Mina Zayed area. The roads leading to the area had been closed early in the morning and people were not allowed to access the area,” he said.

Modon Properties, appointed the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to carry out the demolition of the towers, said a strategic plan had been developed to guarantee maximum protection and security for the local community and workers also taking into account the importance of preserving the environment.

The approval of the action plan came after an assessment and analysis of risks, which included reducing the minimum level of disturbance that may result from the noise of the blast, as well as reducing the sound and vibration effects, in addition to controlling the level of dust that might result from the demolition.

Modon officials said that following detailed structural analysis and calculations for Meena Plaza Towers, which comprised of four large and individually designed high rise structures, the demolition methodology was confirmed as complete demolition by structural explosions, a methodology known for its superior quality and high safety record.

During the demolition exercise, all shops and markets in the Mina Zayed area remained closed. They will open after 4pm on Friday.

Roads leading towards the Port Zayed area are closed on Friday from 6am until the end of the demolition work.