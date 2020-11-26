Meena Plaza demolition: Detours, diversions in Abu Dhabi today

ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 27, 2020 at 07.18 am

Shops and markets in the Mina Port area closed until 4pm on Friday.

The demolition work on the Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi will be carried out tomorrow (Friday, November 27) from morning till afternoon.

Shops and markets in the Mina Port area (Mina Zayed) will be temporarily closed from 7pm – today (Thursday, November 26) until 4pm on Friday, November 27 to allow the safe demolition of the abandoned four-tower blocks, said authorities.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said the abandoned unfinished tower blocks, located in Mina Zayed area will be demolished to pave the way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community.

The temporary closure will cover the fish market, the fruits and vegetable market, the cooperative society, the carpet market, the livestock market and the slaughterhouse.

Roads to be closed from Thursday to facilitate the demolition work

According to Abu Dhabi Police and transport authorities, routes leading towards Port Zayed area will be closed n Thursday it will be blocked from 10 am onwards and on Friday from 6 am until the end of the demolition work.

The closure is being conducted in two phases starting with Phase 1 on Thursday. Roads in the Mina area will be blocked for motorists from 10 pm to Friday 9 am. The affected routes include the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel, Mina Street, Corniche Street and routes in the area.

In the second phase on Friday, roads in the Mina area will be closed from 9 am until the demolition work is completed. The affected roads are Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in both directions, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Hamdan bin Mohammed Street. Motorists should also be alert for diversions on Corniche Street.

Authorities have urged motorists to use alternative routes. Residents wishing to shop at the Mina Zayed markets during the period of the temporary closure were also advised to use other markets and shopping centres in the city.

Abu Dhabi Police earlier said it had adopted safety and security measures to ensure the demolition work is carried out in a controlled manner.

Mega redevelopment project

Bringing down the unfinished towers is part of the second phase of a mega project for the redevelopment of Mina Zayed, according to the DMT.

Authorities had last week revealed details about the master plan – the Mina Zayed Wharf, which is being redeveloped as part of a comprehensive plan to revitalise the iconic landmark and traditional markets of the Capital.

Modon Properties which was appointed by the DMT to carry out the demolition of Meena Plaza Towers earlier said that following detailed structural analysis and calculations for Meena Plaza Towers, which comprise four large and individually designed high rise structures, the demolition methodology was confirmed as complete demolition by structural explosions, a methodology known for its superior quality and high safety record. In the event of the implosion, a total of 144 floors will be demolished in 10 seconds.

Modon Properties was also been tasked with the redevelopment of designated areas in Mina Zayed.

The authorities stressed that as part of the redevelopment project, the port area’s heritage shall be kept intact. For one, the architecture of the old fish market — which has served as the Capital’s main seafood hub for over three decades — will be preserved. Its interiors will be repurposed to accommodate new shops and other facilities.

Existing souks will be overhauled and a seasonal market shall be added. There will be a new fish market which will be situated near the existing one, a plant souk, a fruit and vegetable market, meat market, carpet souk, date souk, and a wholesale souk.

Existing businesses in area

Existing shops and markets will remain open to public throughout the redevelopment period. Shops will be transferred upon completion of the redevelopment projects, without affecting the businesses in the current markets.

Spanning over three million square meters, the expansive project is set to foster trade and investment operations in the capital, as well as support the urban development of Abu Dhabi while safeguarding the nation’s authentic identity and heritage.

Inaugurated in 1972, Mina Zayed has served as the main port in Abu Dhabi for over 40 years. It has been distinguished as one of the regional pioneers in the maritime industry, playing an instrumental role in boosting Abu Dhabi’s international trade.

