Meena Plaza demolition: Abu Dhabi implements rigorous safety measures

A total of 144 floors will be demolished in 10 seconds this Friday.

Drilling works, wrapping of columns and installation of fencing and explosive material have been implemented as part of safety measures in preparation for the demolition of Meena Plaza Towers this Friday.

Modon Properties which was appointed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to carry out the demolition of Meena Plaza Towers has said that it is ready to do so on November 27 in collaboration with strategic partners and in partnership with a leading demolition and dismantling company as part of the comprehensive renovation plans set for Mina Zayed.

Bringing down the towers is part of the second phase of the mega project for the redevelopment of Mina Zayed. On Thursday, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Modon Properties (Modon) revealed more details about the master plan. The Mina Zayed Wharf is being redeveloped as part of a comprehensive plan to revitalise the iconic landmark of the Capital.

Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery at Modon said: “We have now completed the drilling works, wrapping of columns and installation of fencing, demolishing of the ancillary buildings and protection of utilities. We’ve also completed the transportation and installation of explosive material in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Abu Dhabi Police GHQ. Dust, noise and vibration analysis reports have also been issued, checked and verified by world-class experts.”

“Modon has developed a strategic plan that guarantees maximum protection and security, not only for the local community and the workers but also taking into account the importance of preserving the environment. The approval of the action plan came after an assessment and analysis of risks, which included reducing the minimum level of disturbance that may result from the noise of the blast, as well as reducing the sound and vibration effects, in addition to controlling the level of dust that will result from the demolition,” he added.

Following detailed structural analysis and calculations for Meena Plaza Towers, which comprise four large and individually designed high rise structures, the demolition methodology was confirmed as complete demolition by structural explosions, a methodology known for its superior quality and high safety record. In the event of the implosion, a total of 144 floors will be demolished in 10 seconds.

Modon Properties has also been tasked with the redevelopment of designated areas in Mina Zayed. Spanning over three million square meters, the expansive project is set to foster trade and investment operations in the capital, as well as support the urban development of Abu Dhabi while safeguarding the nation’s authentic identity and heritage.

Inaugurated in 1972, Mina Zayed has served as the main port in Abu Dhabi for over 40 years. It has been distinguished as one of the regional pioneers in the maritime industry, playing an instrumental role in boosting Abu Dhabi’s international trade.

The authorities stressed that as part of the redevelopment project, the port area’s heritage shall be kept intact. For one, the architecture of the old fish market — which has served as the Capital’s main seafood hub for over three decades — will be preserved. Its interiors will be repurposed to accommodate new shops and other facilities.

