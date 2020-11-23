Marine vessel to carry 200 tonnes of trash every week in Abu Dhabi

The vessel will be used to transfer different types of solid waste from Dalma Island in Al Dhafra Region to Ruwais landfill on a regular basis.

The first marine waste vessel in Abu Dhabi with the capacity to transfer 200 tonnes of trash per week has been launched in Al Dhafra region.

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) introduced it as part of its continued efforts to enhance the collection, transportation and treatment of solid waste.

The first-of-its-kind facility in the emirate of Abu Dhabi articulates Tadweer’s continued efforts to protect the environment and ensure the public health and safety in line with the highest international standards.

Compared to traditional methods, the vessel can accommodate large-sized waste containers, doubling the centre’s capacity to transfer huge amounts of waste from different areas of the island.

The 79-tonne vessel is approximately 26 meters long, and is operated under the supervision of a permanent crew comprising six members, including two captains, a mechanic, an electrician and two assistants.

The vessel will operate six times a week, carrying a total 200 tonnes of waste in a highly professional and environment-friendly manner.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, director-general of Tadweer, said: “The opening of our first marine waste vessel comes as part of Tadweer’s continued efforts to develop an integrated waste management system to address the challenges posed by the increasing amounts of waste. Such efforts contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi government’s objective of promoting environment sustainability and minimising the adverse effects of pollution on the environment.”

“We launched this facility to provide the highest standards of waste management services in Dalma Island and to ensure its aesthetic appeal as a destination that boasts many tourist attractions and natural treasures.”

