Man denies selling drugs in Dubai, says he was returning it

Accused was arrested by Dubai Police in a sting operation.

A British man, who was accused of selling 3gm of cocaine, told judges at the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of First Instance, that he was merely returning the drugs and not selling it to a police source.

The 26-year-old defendant was charged with possessing and selling drugs using a Telegram account.

In June 2020, the Dubai Police was tipped off that the accused was selling cocaine through a Telegram account that he had created using a British telephone number.

He was arrested in the same month, in a sting operation conducted by police officers, while allegedly selling the drug for Dh4,500 marked currency.

“When we met him, he was confused and looking around before handing over the drugs,” said a 30-year-old Emirati police officer.

“I was with the police source during the meeting that happened (with the accused) in a public place in Al Barsha,” added the officer.

The man was arrested after he handed over the drugs to an undercover cop.

During questioning by the prosecution, the accused denied selling drugs. “I bought the drug through WhatsApp a day before the arrest, but the next day, the seller asked me to return it and I did it,” the defendant said.

“It was then that I got arrested. But I can’t remember the details because I was under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

Citing discrepancies in testimonies, the defendant’s lawyer Awatif Mohammed Khouri of Al Rowaad Advocates, insisted on the witnesses being cross examined.

Judges ordered witnesses be summoned before court and have scheduled the next hearing for January 5.