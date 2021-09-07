Mammootty's birthday: Travel agency announces free Dubai tourist visas for 70 fans

The iconic film star turns 70 today

A Dubai-based travel agency is pulling out all the stops to celebrate Kerala megastar Mammootty’s birthday. Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail — best known by his stage name Mammootty — turned 70 on Tuesday, September 7.

While scores of Kerala expats in the UAE have taken to social media to share their best wishes for the Indian actor, one Dubai-based travel agency has decided to up the ante.

Smart Travels LLC is offering 70 Mammootty fans celebrating their 70th birthday this year a free month-long tourist visa. The visa includes one month of free travel insurance, Afi Ahmad, the managing director of Smart Travels, told Khaleej Times.

“I have been a life-long fan of Mammukka. He turned 70 this year, and his vitality has not faded one bit. The way he has maintained his fitness and health is a huge inspiration to many of us,” said Ahmed.

Over the course of a career spanning four decades, Mammootty has acted in over 400 films, mainly in Malayalam, with several in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. Recently, he was awarded the UAE Golden Visa along with Kerala superstar Mohanlal.

Ahmad explained, “We are offering 70 free tourist visas, including insurance charges, to 70 fans of the Indian megastar. They should be celebrating their 70th birthday this year, according to the date mentioned on their passport.” The visa costs Dh320, including insurance, which Smart Travels will offer for free.

“The service is being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first 70 tourists who make their applications before 5pm GST tomorrow (Wednesday, September 8) will be granted the free service,” he said. The costs of travelling to Dubai — which includes flight tickets and RT-PCR and rapid PCR tests — will have to be borne by the traveller.

After months of stringent travel restrictions between India and UAE, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority had relaxed rules for travellers arriving from the South Asian country into Dubai last week.

“The demand for travellers from India has shot up in recent days. Many tourists from India are coming into Dubai, especially to re-unite with their families and witness the Expo 2020,” said Ahmed.

“Dubai is a second home to superstars like Mammootty. People in India who have turned 70 generally feel like they are old and cannot travel. Instead, they should take inspiration from Mammootty and live life to the fullest,” he added.

