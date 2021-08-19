News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Malayalam movie stars receive UAE's Golden Visa

Web Report/Kochi
Filed on August 19, 2021 | Last updated on August 19, 2021 at 12.50 am
Picture retrieved from mohanlal/Instagram

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had also received the visa in May.


Malayalam movie actors Mohanlal and Mammotty will be given UAE's Golden visa.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the actors would be the first ones to receive the award from the Malayalam film industry.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had also received the visa in May.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210816&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819317&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 