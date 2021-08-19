Malayalam movie stars receive UAE's Golden Visa
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had also received the visa in May.
Malayalam movie actors Mohanlal and Mammotty will be given UAE's Golden visa.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
According to a report in the New Indian Express, the actors would be the first ones to receive the award from the Malayalam film industry.
