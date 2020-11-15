Maid threatens to kill sponsor, commit suicide in Dubai
The 48-year-old sponsor recounted that she had asked the maid to return the mobile phone, earlier purchased for her.
A housemaid has been charged at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly threatening to kill her female employer and then commit suicide.
The 27-year-old maid, a Madagascar national is also accused of helping a stranger — her friend’s boyfriend — trespass into her sponsor’s residence without her employer’s approval.
The defendant also allegedly invaded the privacy of her sponsor filming around the house with her mobile phone. She then sent the video sequences to her parents on WhatsApp.
The case dates back to August 7. It was registered at Al Barsha police station. The maid has been detained.
The complainant, a 48-year-old Egyptian sponsor, recounted that she had asked the maid to return the mobile phone which was earlier purchased for her. “She claimed the phone was in her room, but she had hidden it in her innerwear. When I took it from her, she brought a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill me unless I gave back her phone.”
While at the police station later, the complainant unlocked the phone (after getting the passcode from the accused) and found the latter had filmed her children and filmed around the house without telling her. “She shared the videos with others on WhatsApp. I also saw pictures of the accused with a man inside the house. When I confronted the defendant with the pictures, she kept silent.”
The complainant denied the defendant’s claims that she assaulted her while working for her.
During the public prosecution investigation, the maid admitted to having threatened to kill her employer and to having welcomed her friend’s boyfriend inside the residence without her sponsor’s approval and knowledge.
She confessed she filmed the employer’s children and house and shared the videos on WhatsApp. Visual recordings of birthday and wedding parties' and clips showing the inside and outside of the residence were found on the defendant's mobile phone.
A ruling will be pronounced on November 25.
mary@khaleejtimes.com
