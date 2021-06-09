Lulu job offer for Indian expat saved from death row in UAE
Becks Krishnan, a Keralite, faced capital punishment for causing the death of a Sudanese boy in September 2012.
An Indian expat on death row in the UAE has returned home after languishing in jail for almost nine years in a road accident case.
Becks Krishnan, a Keralite, faced capital punishment for causing the death of a Sudanese boy in September 2012. His release was secured following the intervention of Lulu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali, who paid Dh500,000 as compensation in court.
Lulu Group has now offered Krishnan a job.
Yusuff Ali said: “He has been offered him a suitable job anywhere in our organisation. Our intention was to let him spend quality time with family without having to worry about his future. Whenever he wishes to start working, he will have a job ready at one of our establishments. The job location can be anywhere in our organisation as per his wish.”
Krishnan departed from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night, and reached Kochi early morning on Wednesday.
“This is a second lease of life for me. I am very happy. I am back home because of Yusuff Ali. Ever since he intervened in my case, I had renewed hope in my life,” Krishnan, who hails from Thrissur district, said after landing at the Kochi International Airport.
There were emotional scenes as Krishnan’s wife Veena and son Advaith received Krishnan at the airport.
“I am grateful to Yusuff sir and family,” Veena said.
Once home, Krishnan’s mother broke down seeing her son. Even since 2012, Krishnan’s family and friends have been trying for his release from prison but without any success. The family then approached Yusuff Ali, who took up the matter, flew down the victim’s family from Sudan to Abu Dhabi for a month and held extensive discussions to arrive at a compensation amount and secure pardon for Krishnan.
Yusuff Ali pointed out the act of kindness was not following his chopper accident in April but the result of a long-drawn process involving multiple stakeholders.
“I am not trying to do ‘sadaqa’ (charity) following my chopper accident. I paid the compensation amount in January. He is a young man and has a family. You can’t measure the value of a life with money. Now he has reached home,” Yusuff Ali said.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Dubai to introduce laws for e-scooters, mopeds
Currently, there are about 800 e-scooters in operation in five key... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Caught with marijuana, man claims bags had...
Customs officers noticed items of suspicious density while scanning... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 'Brain-reading' device helps police nab...
All the suspects had confessed to beating up the victim, but denied... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai to get 10 new schools in 2021-22 academic...
The new schools will add 14,671 additional seats. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more...
Transit flights will continue to operate. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE residents' savings up by Dh10 billion
It is projected that savings will grow further over the next few... READ MORE
-
News
Mock drill at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen airport today
The authorities have urged the public to refrain from taking pictures ... READ MORE
-
News
Apple hiring for multiple roles in Dubai, Abu...
The tech giant is recruiting for retail and business operations. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year