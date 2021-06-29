Lulu Hypermarket wins top Dubai award

Lulu is the only hypermarket to be named for best service excellence this year.

The UAE’s retail major Lulu Hypermarket has won the 27th edition of the prestigious 2021 Business Excellence Award hosted by Dubai Economy on Monday.

The Business Excellence Awards, which were held virtually for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, recognise outstanding efforts and commitment towards adopting best practices and achieving excellence in diverse disciplines of business.

Lulu Hypermarket was declared the winner for the best service performance outlet in Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES) in the hypermarkets and general retail category. It is the only hypermarket to be named for best service excellence this year.

According to Lulu’s website, the retail giant has a presence in the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Malaysia with around 210 stores.

Another 25 companies also won at the awards ceremony. More than 500 attendees from various public and private sectors attended the virtual event.

“Business excellence is a continuous process and top priority for us. Each one of our team members works whole-heartedly and efficiently to deliver the best services and quality to our shoppers and business associates. We thank the Department of Economic Development and Government of Dubai for recognising us with this honour,” said Salim MA, director of Lulu Group.

“This honour is a recognition of Lulu’s best services and commitment to customers and community. This will encourage us to achieve higher excellence in providing a world-class shopping experience to the millions of shoppers in the region,” added Salim.

