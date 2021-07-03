News
LuLu Group adds 3,000 jobs during pandemic

Ashwani Kumar /Dubai
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 3, 2021
The group is also gearing up for its participation in the Expo Dubai.


LuLu Group, which runs one of the largest hypermarket chains in the region, hired 3,000 staff during the pandemic. With plans afoot to open 30 more hypermarkets in the UAE and other countries, the group will become a nearly 60,000-strong workforce, LuLu Group chairman and managing director Yusuffali M.A. told reporters.

Since the start of the pandemic, the group has opened 26 hypermarkets and supermarkets, including four e-commerce centres across the world, and massive expansion is planned across Indian states, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

“From March 2020, i.e., the start of the pandemic till December, we opened 11 hypermarkets, and 15 more so far this year. During the pandemic, we have made 3,418 fresh recruitments, with a majority of them being Keralites. We plan to open 30 hypermarkets by the end of next year. As of today, we have 57,950 employees. With the completion of 30 new projects, we will have nearly 60,000 employees. We are also looking to aggressively grow our e-commerce business,” the Indian businessman said during his first media briefing since the chopper crash in April.

He pointed out that the groups’ more than 500 UAE-based staff members are stuck in India because of the travel curbs.

“Dubai will get a huge facelift with the Expo. We have been cooperating with the Indian Pavilion. We have our own representation. Our preparations for taking part in the Expo Dubai are in full swing. The Expo will be a good boost for the tourism and retail sector.”

He pointed out that because of the pandemic situation, construction work of malls in India are getting delayed, which includes projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, while work in Lucknow is almost complete. Additionally, design work of food processing units in Kashmir and Noida are complete. New hypermarkets are coming up in Kerala’s Kottayam, Thrissur and, Kozhikode districts.

“We were planning more projects in south and north Indian states but it has been delayed because of the pandemic.”

author

Ashwani Kumar

