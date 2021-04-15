Lulu chairman Yusuff Ali recovering well after surgery

After his chopper made a bellylanding in a swamp in Kerala, he was flown back to the UAE in a special flight arranged by the Abu Dhabi royal family

Lulu International Group Chairman Yusuff Ali MA had undergone a successful surgery at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian businessman returned to the UAE on Monday following a helicopter emergency landing in his home state of Kerala on Sunday.

Yusuff Ali underwent a successful spinal surgery at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, V. Nandakumar, director of communications, Lulu Group, said in a statement.

“An expert team of 25 doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Amr El Shawarbi performed the surgery and Mr Yusuff Ali is recovering well in the hospital,” he said, giving a health update.

“Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, son-in-law of Yusuff Ali and owner of Burjeel Hospital rushed to Kochi on April 11, immediately after the unfortunate helicopter accident. He led the initiatives to bring back Yusuff Ali to Abu Dhabi swiftly and safely in a special flight arranged by the Abu Dhabi royal family.”

Yusuff Ali was in a private helicopter that belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad near the Kerala University of Fisheries and Oceanic Studies in Kochi early Sunday morning. He and others were later discharged from the hospital in Kochi and reached Abu Dhabi.

“Yusuff Ali and his family members have expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all well-wishers and friends for their continued prayers and blessings.”

The businessman, who was honoured with the Abu Dhabi Awards last week, had gone to Kerala to visit his uncle, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi.

UAE rulers and leaders from all the emirates, and royal family members from across the Gulf nations called Yusuff Ali and wished him a speedy recovery.

The businessman also received calls from Indian cabinet ministers, the chief minister and other leaders from Kerala, ministers and political leaders from other Indian states and prominent religious heads from all communities.