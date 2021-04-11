- EVENTS
Lulu chairman Yusuff Ali MA has narrow escape after chopper crash-lands
All the passengers moved to a private hospital in Kochi.
A helicopter carrying Indian business tycoon M.A. Yusuff Ali, and six others, crash landed in the south Indian state of Kerala, local media reports have said.
M A Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of UAE-based Lulu Group International, was in the private helicopter that belly-landed in a swamp at Panagad on the outskirts of Kochi.
The businessman and the six others in the helicopter are undergoing treatment for minor injuries at a private hospital in Kochi.
According to local reports, the chopper suddenly fell to the land from the sky. The pilot got out first and opened the door for the passengers. Locals said there was strong wind and heavy rain in the area during the time of accident
Yusuff Ali was recently named as the second richest UAE residents with $4.8 billion assets by Forbes magazine.
He presides over $7.4 billion in revenues of LuLu Group International with around 200 stores in the Gulf and elsewhere.
Among his other assets, Forbes also listed Waldorf Astoria in Scotland and the Great Scotland Yard Hotel, the former headquarters of the UK Metropolitan Police.
Yusuff Ali donated $6.8 million to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and also built and donated a treatment center with 1,400 beds in Kerala, Forbes said.
He is married with three kids.
