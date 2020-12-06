Lower AC bills in Dubai soon; cooling firms asked to slash rates
Directive applicable to all district cooling companies in Dubai
All district cooling companies in Dubai have been directed to reduce customers’ consumption bills, after the fuel surcharges for electricity and water were slashed recently.
The fuel surcharge for electricity was reduced from 6.5 fils to 5 fils per kilowatt-hour; and for water from 0.6 fils to 0.4 fils per imperial gallon.
Following this, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has directed district cooling companies to reduce the bills for residents of communities that are powered by them.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: “The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s decision to reduce the bills for district cooling companies’ customers supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure a decent life for the residents of Dubai.
“The decision also supports the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, which ... aims to reduce demand for electricity and water by 30 per cent by 2030.”
He said district cooling supports the objectives of the Carbon Abatement Strategy to reduce carbon emissions. More than 14 million tonnes of emissions were reduced last year — a 22 per cent reduction compared to business as usual.
“Results achieved exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 per cent by 2021,” added Al Tayer.
-
Weather
Speed limits reduced on UAE roads amid foggy...
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution during adverse... READ MORE
-
Transport
Bike rental services gain traction in Dubai
With many bike-sharing schemes in place, one can casually borrow a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE schools ready for on-site CBSE...
'The exams will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols' READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Sharjah Police get over 20,000 calls during...
No traffic fatality reported during the five-day break READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews