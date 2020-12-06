Lower AC bills in Dubai soon; cooling firms asked to slash rates

Directive applicable to all district cooling companies in Dubai

All district cooling companies in Dubai have been directed to reduce customers’ consumption bills, after the fuel surcharges for electricity and water were slashed recently.

The fuel surcharge for electricity was reduced from 6.5 fils to 5 fils per kilowatt-hour; and for water from 0.6 fils to 0.4 fils per imperial gallon.

Following this, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has directed district cooling companies to reduce the bills for residents of communities that are powered by them.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: “The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s decision to reduce the bills for district cooling companies’ customers supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure a decent life for the residents of Dubai.

“The decision also supports the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, which ... aims to reduce demand for electricity and water by 30 per cent by 2030.”

He said district cooling supports the objectives of the Carbon Abatement Strategy to reduce carbon emissions. More than 14 million tonnes of emissions were reduced last year — a 22 per cent reduction compared to business as usual.

“Results achieved exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 per cent by 2021,” added Al Tayer.