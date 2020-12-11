Love K-pop? New UAE app helps you get the look

Platform allows users to shop while watching K-pop stars.

Korean dramas and desserts have been hugely popular globally for a while, and now the love for Korean products has expanded to cosmetics as well.

With the hype on skincare routines practised by Korean influencers and the rise of brands favoured and endorsed by none other than K-pop stars, K-beauty popularity has been only getting wider in the UAE.

Riding on the demand, a Dubai-based company has launched the app, Jaaem, which allows fans to shop for their favourite mascaras, eye shadows, lipsticks, et al, as they watch the videos of the stars they admire. Jaeem was one of the smart apps that had been exhibited at the recently concluded Gitex Technology Week in Dubai.

“The power and popularity of K-pop was what drove to the launch of the app in April 2020,” said Pinky Sultan, marketing manager of Jaaem.

The app, in the words of their Korean CEO Dahci Ma, is an e-commerce platform, offering the shopping while watching service. It is available both on Google Play and the Apple app stores, or you can visit their official website.

You can search for your favourite products using hashtags like #EXO, #blackpink, #apink, and more, which would lead you to the categories.

“Normally, when you watch a video of your favourite K-pop stars and are in awe of what they’re wearing, you end up Googling it, followed by searching the products on e-commerce websites to make a purchase; and only then will you finally get your hands on them. The process is long, which is where we come in,” said Sultan.

The app is stocked with only Korean brands. “The customers/users often experience issues when it comes to making a purchase of authentic, official merchandise from Korea,” said Sultan.

Customers can even buy idol merchandise like BTS DNA socks, BTS Matte Dolls, and of course, the hair colours worn made popular by the icons.

