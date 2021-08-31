Look: World's first 22K gold vada pav now in Dubai

The 'precious' pav is available for dine-in only

After 24-karat burgers, Dubai residents can now look forward to another golden treat.

This time, it's a favourite street snack from India raising the stakes in the city of superlatives, Dubai.

O’Pao, located in Karama and known for serving Indian sliders, has introduced the world’s first 22-karat gold vada pav, which is a combination of familiar Indian and global fillings.

DON'T MISS:

The vada is filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter, while the bread is topped with homemade mint mayonnaise dip. The flavoured potato dumpling is wrapped with premium quality French-imported 22-karat golden leaves.

Served in a wooden carved box lit with a nitrogen base, it comes with a side of sweet potato fries and mint lemonade.

ALSO READ:

>> World's most expensive burger sold in Dubai for Dh37,000

Priced at Dh99, the 'precious' pav is available for dine-in only.

Previously, Dubai has seen launches of 24-karat gold burgers by Hard Rock Café, The Roadery and Maison Rouge.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com