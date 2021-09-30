News
Look: Workers in UAE extinguish car fire in parking lot, honoured

Afkar Abdullah /Ajman
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 30, 2021


(@ajman997/Instagram)


(@ajman997/Instagram)


(@ajman997/Instagram)


(@ajman997/Instagram)

Their swift action protected the other parked cars from damage

Ajman Civil Defence has honoured a few workers for extinguishing a car fire that broke out in a parking lot in the Al Rumailah area in Ajman.

Lt-Col Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, deputy director of Ajman Civil Defence, said that the workers' quick thinking helped prevent the other parked cars from getting damaged.

They doused the flames and kept it under control until firefighters arrived at the site.

The fire started in the engine and spread to the front of the car. When the workers spotted the fire, they immediately took action and put it out.

Al Zaabi added that the Ajman Civil Defence honoured the workers for their positive role in ensuring the safety of others in the area.

Afkar Abdullah



