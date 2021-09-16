Look: Viral cat rescue video in US very similar to Dubai save

Two football fans in Florida spread out their American flag to save the life of a stray cat during a football game

From Dubai to Florida, quick-thinking humans have come to the rescue of falling cats by creating makeshift tarps.

As a video of a cat rescue during a football game in the US went viral recently, Dubai residents were quick to point out how it was similar to a rescue that happened in Deira last month.

Florida rescue tool: Flag

At the University of Miami-Appalachian State University football game in Florida on September 11, two Miami Hurricanes fans spread out their American flag to save the life of a stray cat.

In a video clip, the cat is seen dangling from the upper deck of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Noticing that the cat was struggling to hold on and was about to fall, the fans stretched out the flag, creating a makeshift rescue tarp.

The cat landed on the flag, unharmed, while fans, who had turned their attention away from the game, cheered.

Simone Eli, a TV sports anchor at WKRG in Alabama, said in a Tweet: “Not something you see everyday! A cat falls from the upper deck in Miami — and fans save it with an American flag!! What the wow!!”

Dubai rescue tool: Bed sheet

The Florida incident closely parallels the quick-thinking action of three Dubai expats, who rescued a pregnant cat as she fell from a second-floor balcony in August. The three men spread out a bed sheet as a safety net, saving the cat’s life.

Ashraf, a Moroccan watchman; Atif Mehmood, a Pakistani salesman; and Nasser, an Indian driver working with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) were hailed as ‘unsung heroes’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also awarded each of the men Dh50,000 for their act of kindness.

Hailing their swift action, Instagram user harshi_1_2 wrote on Khaleej Times’ post: “The world needs more people like them ♥.”

Another user wrote: “That is the reason it’s my dream to live in UAE, as there not only people, but animals are given importance.”