Look: UAE's first traditional Hindu temple gets hand-carved pink sandstones from India
The UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple is expected to be completed in 2023.
The construction of the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple is a national project for the country and India, and an example for the whole world, the Indian envoy said.
Pink sandstones hand-carved by more than 2,000 sculptors have started arriving from India at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Mureikha area off Sheikh Zayed road as construction gathers pace.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was the guest of honour at the webinar titled: ‘Leading Consciously’ hosted by the temple.
“Today we express our solidarity with India and with all countries of the world in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sheikh Nahyan.
Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, noted the temple construction is progressing with the blessings and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“To see the amazing progress that has been made despite the times of Covid is extremely reassuring and encouraging. This is a national project, not just for the UAE, but the government of India, and it is contributing to both India and the UAE and to the bilateral relationship,” Kapoor said.
Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai, pointed out that the UAE stands tall as a symbol of tolerance, inspiring the entire world.
ALSO READ:
>> Look: Abu Dhabi Hindu temple foundation almost complete
“This project is a milestone in the UAE-India relationship, and it is due to the vision of the leadership here in the UAE supported by the Indian community here. What is happening in the UAE is an example for the entire world.”
Pujya Brahmavihari Swami of BAPS Hindu Mandir said the temple is generating global harmony. “Imagine a Muslim King donating land to a Hindu temple where the lead architect of the entire complex is a Christian Catholic, where the chief consultant is a Chinese of perhaps no religion, but just dedication, the project manager is a Sikh and our construction company is Shapoorji Pallonji – Parsis,” Swami said during the webinar.
Michael Magill, managing director, RSP, the lead consultant and designer, added: “It’s really an emotional moment to see the beautiful intricate carvings of the stone that has come from India.”
The UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple is expected to be completed in 2023.
