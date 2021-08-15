News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Look: This is Mia, the first Israeli baby to be born in Dubai

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 15, 2021
Picture retrieved from Ilan Sztulman Starosta/Linkedin

The birth came days after the UAE and Israel marked the first anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords.


This is Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert, the first Israeli baby to be born in Dubai.

Mia’s father, Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Israel’s Consul-General in Dubai, took to LinkedIn on Sunday to post the happy news.

“Welcome to this world, Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert, our new loved (already!!) daughter.

Born yesterday afternoon in the beautiful city of Dubai - United Arab Emirates. The first Israeli baby born in the country since the Abraham accords. What an honor (Sic),” he posted.

The birth came days after the UAE and Israel marked the first anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords. Ties and bilateral trade between the two countries are flourishing since the peace agreement was announced a year ago.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Sztulman had praised the UAE-Israel partnership. “We have reached a point where Israelis live here in the Emirates, work in the Emirates, and invest in the Emirates.”

As the Consul General of Dubai, Sztulman had welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and hosted the official opening ceremony of the consulate in Dubai.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210814&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819599&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 