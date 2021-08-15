Look: This is Mia, the first Israeli baby to be born in Dubai
The birth came days after the UAE and Israel marked the first anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords.
This is Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert, the first Israeli baby to be born in Dubai.
Mia’s father, Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Israel’s Consul-General in Dubai, took to LinkedIn on Sunday to post the happy news.
“Welcome to this world, Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert, our new loved (already!!) daughter.
Born yesterday afternoon in the beautiful city of Dubai - United Arab Emirates. The first Israeli baby born in the country since the Abraham accords. What an honor (Sic),” he posted.
The birth came days after the UAE and Israel marked the first anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords. Ties and bilateral trade between the two countries are flourishing since the peace agreement was announced a year ago.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Sztulman had praised the UAE-Israel partnership. “We have reached a point where Israelis live here in the Emirates, work in the Emirates, and invest in the Emirates.”
As the Consul General of Dubai, Sztulman had welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and hosted the official opening ceremony of the consulate in Dubai.
